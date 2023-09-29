The commitment of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun state to ensuring the preservation of rule of law, battle corruption and protecting tenets of democracy in the country has again been reiterated.

According to a top functionary of the government, apart from prioritising the welfare of the people, the administration is working hard to deepen the people’s beliefs in the nations democratic process. Kayode Akinmade, a Chief Consultant on Media to the governor, who spoke while answering question of a television programme on Friday, said as a law abiding leader, the governor has always sought recourse to the judiciary to seek redress for himself and his administration whenever the need arises, rather than engage in self help.

Akinmade stressed that the decision of the governor to approach the court over the matter between him and the impeached chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, is a demonstration of his belief in the rule of law and his indisposition to ‘rule of force’.

“The governor believes that taking Adedayo before the court will deepen our democracy and entrench the rule.of law. Unlike some other people in Governor Abiodun’s shoes who would readily recourse to sending thugs after and unleashing other forms of violence on those who accused them rightly or wrongly, “our governor decided to seek redress in court. I think he should be commended by all and sundry for this. What he is doing is giving Adedayo a chance to prove his allegations.”

Speaking on the allegation by the impeached chairman that the governor is behind his removal, Akinmade said Adedayo was already facing removal from office before he raised the false alarms.against the governor. “He has already been accused of several impeachable offences before he wrote the letter accusing the governor. He had already reached out to the governor and other leaders of the party to help him stave off his removal. It was when he realized he may not survive the impeachment move that he connived with some other unscrupulous politician in the party to malign the governor and discredit the APC in Ogun state,” Akinmade said.

The Media chief added that claims.by Adedayo that he got zero allocation since he became.chairman of his local government were probed wrong by the FAAC committee in the state when the House of Assembly looked into his petition. He recalled.that other council chairmen in the state also debunked the allegation and even brought Adedayo with them to apologize to the governor for the wrong allegations. “But in spite of all these, he didn’t stop his scripted plot to tarnish the image of the governor. Hence, Governor Abiodun approached the court for redress.”