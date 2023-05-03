Little known national lightweight boxer, Emmanuel Abimbola, Monday, emerged as the best boxer at the GOtv Boxing Night 28 to win the sum of N1 million prize attached to the Mojisola Memorial Ogunsanya Trophy.

The young dreadlocked boxer won the trophy, seeing off the challenge of more famous names like Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, rated 39th in the world by the World Boxing Federation (IBF); Michael Adesodun and Stephen “Freeman” Kadima.

Abimbola was deemed the most impressive performer by journalists at the event, following his clinical defeat of the tough Prince “Lion” Nwoye at the seven-bout event, which was held at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

On the same night, Agbaje, the reigning WBF Intercontinental featherweight champion, defeated his Tanzanian opponent, Twalib Tuwa. True to his reputation as a knockout specialist, the volume-punching Agbaje stopped Tuwa in the third round.

Kadima knocked out Godwin Ambrose to emerge winner of their cruiserweight bout, while Dolapo Omole also ended his national featherweight bout against Gbenga Mojeed with a fifth-round technical knockout.

Dimeji Salami won his national super middleweight fight against Samuel Elegbede by unanimous decision, while the explosive Samuel Moses was declared winner by unanimous decision against Michael Adesodun.

In the eight-round national lightweight bout, Tosin “Soja Boy” Osaigbovo won by unanimous decision against Azeez “Latest” Ayobami.