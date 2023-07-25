From Fred Itua, Abuja

Sensational gospel artiste, Ruke Gure has revealed that the Holy Spirit is the inspiration behind all her songs so far, saying she’s grateful that the Almighty God will choose her to propagate His

works in this generation.

According to her, got born again in she got born again in 2011, while recalling her early days as a Jehovah’s Witness and the transition to becoming born again.

“Giving my life to Christ wasn’t easy. I remember gaining admission into the university and something was missing but didn’t exactly know what it was until a particular sister

invited me to a campus fellowship,” she said.

Gure said she decided to give it a try and for the first time, she attended the church service, she sang and noticed a transformation.

“There was a transition that was going on. I knew that I had to make a change. I had to become better. I knew I was ready to follow Jesus Christ.l,” she revealed.

She recounted that the backlash she got after giving her life to Christ, saying it wasn’t easy, but she was so grateful to take the road.

She added: “I’m glad I took that right step because this is like twelve (12) years down the line and I’ve not regretted any moment.”

Speaking on artists those who have inspired her music, she mentioned Tasha Cobbs, Juanita Bynum , Sinach, Ada Ehi, and Pastor Nathaniel Bassey.

Accordinf to her, one of the ways she gets inspired to do music is through the Holy Spirit.

Her words: “Of course the Holy Spirit gives me the grace to will and do and so. One major way sometimes, I could be meditating and then a tune or a word or a line of words can just drop in my spirit and then I will just quickly record it down with my phone or just

write it down somewhere.

“Another way is also through the teachings of my Man of God,

Prophet Isaiah Wealth, Founder, Gospel Pillars Church International. He could be preaching and then a line or something he just says or a prophetic declaration he makes

gets to me and I will just script it down and the words can just begin to form melodies and a song comes out of it.”

Sha said she surrounds herself with creatives. “I am very big on collaborations. So, sometimes someone could just have an idea for a song and say Ruke, what do you think about this? About this spiritual topic?”