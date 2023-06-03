Audition for the maiden edition of Gospel Groove Talent Quest (GGTQ) has opened in earnest.

Organised by gospel music powerhouse, EeZee Conceptz Global, the talent hunt is aimed at discovering, empowering, and growing young gospel artistes with ministry and industry principles.

Speaking, Project Manager, Gospel Groove Talent Quest, Ben Ogbeiwi, disclosed that N300 million worth of prizes await the overall winner.

“The aim of the talent quest is to give desiring participants an opportunity on a journey to building a professional music career, equipped with sound ministry values for the kingdom of God as a gospel music artiste. Our desire for this initiative is to create a global platform that will produce professionally resourceful gospel music artiste with a burning passion for the work of kingdom expansion for Christ. The winner of GGTQ will receive a three-year recording deal worth N300 million, including a car and cash prize of N10 million, plus other consolation prizes,” he said.

On the modalities for GGTQ, Ogbeiwi explained that the participants would be screened by a team of judges, through an audition leading to the live shows where the best-performing participants will be decided by a credibly transparent adjudicating system.

He noted further that the audition is open for entrants across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, who are between the ages of 18 and 30. Entry closes by the midnight of June 14, 2023.