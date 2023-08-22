…Says God has not forsaken Nigeria

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said Nigerians will witness good things in the government of President Bola Tinubu if they support him.

He said the new Ministers have been carefully chosen and they need the prayer and support of Nigerians to succeed in their new assignment.

Speaking at a press conference heralding Global Crusade with Kumuyi, a 6-day crusade slated to hold between 24th and 29th August in Osogbo, Osun State, he said the crusade will witness miracles and solutions to all problems of life.

“You’ll see those ministers that have been chosen in the cabinet are not new people that have never done anything. If you look at them one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors or as other ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen.

“If we support and accept them and if we are not criticizing their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen,” Kumuyi said.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Kumuyi said God has not forsaken Nigeria, saying “God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country.

“God will never forsake you. There are problems, yes. That’s why we come with miracles and solutions and the miracles and solutions will start with us here. We’re transmitting this to the rest of the whole country,” he said.