From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Director General of Kaura Ambassadors Network (KAN), Barrister Muslim Maigari, has described the re-election of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his emergence as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PGF) as a reward for doggedness and good governance.

Maigari stated this in a Congratulatory statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi, on Tuesday.

He stated that the citizens of the state had made the right choice in re-electing Mohammed for a second term in office to continue delivering good governance.

According to him, the governor’s sterling performance has convinced the people of the state to reject other candidates and vote for him for a second term in office.

“The Network wants to congratulate you once again and the people of Bauchi State for re-electing you for a second and final term of office and your emergence as the Chairman PDP governors forum,” Maigari stated

“You deserved it, you have earned it and by the grace of God, I am sure the people of Bauchi State will not regret it.

“That shows the positive impacts of your administration had been recognised through various awards”

The Director General said Governor Mohammed’s emergence as Chairman PGP Governor’s forum alongside Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as a Vice Chairman speaks volumes that the Bauchi State Governor have more to offer to the country.

Maigari expressed confidence that Governors Mohammed and Fubara would use their positions to bring unity, sustainable growth and development to the party and country at large.

He said the emergence of the new leaders of the Forum was well-deserved considering their antecedents and leadership pedigree.

Maigari however urged the two leaders to work assiduously towards rebuilding the party at all levels and to provide Nigerians with a viable alternative