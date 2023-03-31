From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Senator representing Gombe south Senatorial District, Bulus Amos has reacted to the allegations of indulging in anti-party activities during the just concluded 2023 general elections in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Bambam ward of Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state had during a press conference accused the senator of campaigning against the party and being involved in other anti-party activities, hence a committee was set up to investigate him and his level of involvement.

However, reacting to the allegation the senator through his spokesperson, Mr. Felix Manasseh denied involving in anti-APC acts before, during, and after the presidential and gubernatorial elections in the state.

He stated that he was a member of the APC campaign council and had delivered his Balanga local government to the party in the governorship and state assembly elections where the APC won the elections.

He also lamented that the ward party executives and the probe committee did not notify the senator in writing or call the allegations against him until this time but went to the press to ‘tarnish his good image’.

“The senator was unfairly treated by the investigation committee for not granting him audience before going to the press with whatever allegations someone or groups of individuals have against him despite his position as the sitting senator and a party leader of Gombe south senatorial district.

“It is on record that senator Amos served the party even at the national level where he held the position of the secretary finance committee in the presidential campaign council and he toured round the states for the campaign rallies including Gombe.

“Senator Amos led the entire APC stakeholders on 19th September 2021 to pass a vote of confidence to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, an event that took place at the former WTC now GGSSS Kaltungo, and later led the committee to hand over the certificate of the vote of confidence to the governor at the state house”. He claimed.