From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

On Tuesday the Gombe state command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has successfully rescued two residents of the Shabewa community in Dukku Local Government Areas (LGA) recently abducted by suspected bandits who launched an attack with guns and other dangerous weapons on the community.

Daily Sun reported that on October 8th, 2023, suspected kidnappers launched an attack on the Shabewa community, shooting sporadically into the air, invading the residence of Umar Sambo, and abducted his wife, Amina Usman Aliyu, and his brother, Mustapha Sambo.

Reacting to the attack the spokesperson of the Police command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar confirmed the attack as well as the abduction of two persons in the community and assured the Commissioner of Police CP Oqua Etim has ordered the Anti Kidnapping team of the command and the Operational Unit of Dukku Division to trail and rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Tuesday, Mahid announced that the command has rescued the two kidnapped victims, after a successful rescue operation.

Mahid explained that “On 13/10/2023, the Gombe State Command received credible intelligence and launched a rescue operation mission, with the support of the Police Mobile Team, Mopol 34 Kwami, and members of nearby hunter and vigilante groups. The operation spanned the Dukku, Bajoga, Kwami, and Nafada axis where suspected kidnappers’ dens were identified.

“The rescue mission spanned 48 hours, successfully resulting in the hot chase and release of the two unhurt victims without ransom in the early hours of 16/10/2023,” Mahid stated, adding that the Command appreciates the utmost commitment, dedication, and bravery shown by the joint team for a successful operation.

“However, the Commissioner of Police charges all involved personnel to ensure the arrest of the inhuman perpetrators. The residents of the state are urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police authorities by providing useful information to curtail criminal activities in the state,” Mahid added.