From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has presented cheques of N18.5 million to the families of 25 officers and men of the command that died in the line of duty.

According to the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Command, Oqua Etim, the funds were presented as part of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baba Alkali’s and the Police Commission’s gesture to relieve the hardship likely to accompany vacuum created by the deceased officers in their families.

He said, “This is the time for beneficiaries to reflect on the fact that their benefactors belong to an organisation that cares.”

Meanwhile, the Police command also celebrated and decorates the 19 newly promoted senior officers from the command. According to the CP, one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and another Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) was decorated with ACP rank.

Ten Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) were decorated with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and another seven Superintendents of Police (SP) now Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP).

Oqua admonished the newly promoted officers to know that: “to whom much is given, much is expected. Let the upkeep of your families improve so that all of them can pray for more success.

“The most important thing is that your attitude to work improves including your relationship with members of the public. The force frown at the poor disposition of the police because the public is your employers and there is no way you can be rude to your employers,” he warned.