…Arrest five for armed robbery and criminal conspiracy

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday placed a ban on all forms of procession, protest, or public rallies within the state. Urging organizations or groups planning to engage in such acts to seek approval from the relevant authority in the state.

This was contained in a statement that was issued by the command’s image maker ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar. According to him, “attention of the Gombe State Police Command has been drawn to a desperate move by some pressure groups planning an illegal procession and public rally to achieve a self-serving agenda”.

The Command wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that, all forms of procession, protest, or rally are banned within the state. In this regard, the command wishes to reiterate that any organization or group, under whatever guise, that engages in any illegal procession/rally without getting appropriate approval from relevant authority will face the full wrath of the law,” Mahid stated.

Meanwhile, he further disclosed that the command has in the ongoing efforts to thwart crime and criminality in the state arrested five suspects for crimes bordering around armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and bearing illegal firearms as well as other dangerous weapons.

He said, “On 17/04/2023 at about 16:00hrs the Command while responding to a distress call arrested two suspects Joshua Dogo 27 years old, and Muazu Abdullahi 22 years old both of Gombe Town. That On the same date at about 1530hrs, the duo criminally conspired among themselves and attacked one Abubakar Usman 18 years old of Garin Barde via Kwami Local Government Areas (LGA) with a pistol and a knife and robbed him of his Bajaj Motorcycle”.

According to Mahid, on receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen attached to the Tunfure division were drafted to the scene and arrested the two suspects. He explained that exhibits recovered from the suspects include, A pistol, A Knife, and one motorcycle.

He added that other suspects arrested by officers and men of the command include, 18 years old Muazu Abubakar and another 18-year-old Auwal Saleh as well as 17 years old Walid Muhammed who were suspected to be Kalare (Thugs) boys armed with dangerous weapons.

He said, “On 16/04/2023 at about 23:00hrs, teams of operation hattara while on visibility patrol around Malam inna quarters apprehended the three suspects armed with dangerous weapons. The suspects confessed to have been robbing the residents of the area of their valuables and inflicted bodily injuries on several victims”.

“One cutlass was recovered as an exhibit, the case is under investigation and will soon be charged to court for prosecution,” the Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said.