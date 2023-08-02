From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Government has flagged off the 2023 Gombe Goes Green (3G) Tree Planting Campaign as part of efforts to fight desert encroachment and mitigate the effects of climatic conditions affecting humanity.

Speaking during the event which was launched at the College of Education (COE) Billiri in collaboration with Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, stressed that the tree planting campaign was in the best interest of the state as it helps in safeguarding the environment, and the echo system.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau, stated that the benefits of tree planting cannot be overemphasized. According to him, Trees play a crucial role in mitigating climate change, conserving water, and preserving biodiversity. They also provide food as well as improve air quality.

While urging residents and communities across the state to key into the 3G project the governor said, “Planting of trees and vegetation in the environment, serves as windbreakers, it helps in solving erosion problems thereby mitigating overall effects of soil degradation, making l life much easier for mankind”.

“This 3G tree planting program we are flagging off today is not for today alone or a demonstration. We must be ready to embark on the massive planting of trees around us if our intention of fighting against erosion and overall environmental degradation will be successful. I urge you all to support this program,” he stated.

Governor Yahaya further disclosed that the development objective of the ACReSAL Project especially on sustainable land management aligned with the 3G project of the Gombe state government which is aimed at combating environmental degradation and other factors devastating the environment.

On his part, the Gombe state ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Sani Adamu Jauro revealed that Gombe was selected to benefit from the ACReSAL project following the successful implementation of the 3G project which started in 2019, other interventions towards protecting the environment.

He explained that the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) which was implemented in Gombe focused on erosion control whereas the new program- ACReSAL seeks to address problems affecting agriculture, the environment, and water challenges for the benefit of humanity.

Meanwhile, the Team Task Lead, Dr Joy Aganya Agene added that activities under the ACReSAL project are centred around its slogan “Greening the environment; saving lives. She called on the beneficiaries of the project to ensure the sustainability of the project to better benefit the environment.

She pointed out that, planting trees is about self-abnegation because those who plant trees are not likely to benefit from them, urging people to be selfless and contribute meaningfully to society.