From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has sworn in 17 newly appointed commissioners, urging them to steer clear of corrupt and sharp practices.

The governor emphasised that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and that he expects every member of his team to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

As the governor noted during the swearing-in ceremony, his focus is on delivering results to the people of Gombe State, and he is counting on his commissioners to help him achieve that goal. To that end, he outlined his vision for the state, which is centered around improving infrastructure, boosting agriculture, promoting education, and enhancing healthcare delivery.

He said, “I would like to remind you that your appointments go along with important responsibilities. You are entrusted with the task of serving the people of Gombe State with integrity, transparency, and accountability. The decisions you make will have a direct impact on the lives of our citizens, and I have every confidence that you will approach your roles with a great sense of duty and highest ethical standards”.

“Let me also remind you that our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and incompetence. As members of the Executive Council and as leaders in the civil service, you are expected to be diligent in your duties and be prudent in the management of the scarce resources to be placed at your disposal. You must be ready to put the collective interest of Gombe State at the forefront of every decision you make. As a servant of the people, your objective should always be about the progress of our dear state and the welfare of its people,” the governor warned.

He added that his administration has in the past 4 years, introduced various reforms as part of efforts to transform the civil service and place it on a part to achieve greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

“This includes the establishment of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms to reposition the civil service. We also settled over N7.9 billion in gratuity obligations inherited from the previous administration, ensured timely payment of pensions, and implemented the new minimum wage at the state level since February 2020,” Governor Yahaya stated.