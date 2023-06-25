From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has felicitated with the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on his 61st birthday.

The Governor, in a goodwill message that was issued by his senior media aide, Ismail Uba Misilli, extolled the virtues of the former Speaker, describing him as a great patriot, truly progressive, and distinguished leader.

“He has brought to bear his academic, political, and legal acumen in his decades of service to the nation and contributing in deepening democracy to the admiration of all well-meaning Nigerians”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I wish to join the family, friends, and associates of our amiable Chief of Staff to Mr. President as he turns 61 years today,” he said.

“It is our sincere prayers that Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy will continue to guide, protect, and shower His endless blessings on the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives with more wisdom and good health as he continues to serve the nation, now as Chief of Staff to the President and Commander-in of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum said.