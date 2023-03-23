From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

In a goodwill message issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged the Muslim Ummah in the state to pray for peace, development, and prosperity during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Yahaya stressed the need for all citizens to find new directions toward fixing the problems and challenges bedeviling Nigeria. He particularly urged Muslims to embrace piety and use the month-long fast as an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and devotion through supplication and other acts of worship.

“As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan fast avails the Ummah a golden opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and devotion through supplication and other acts of worship. We, therefore, must use this opportunity to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation, as well as for those in authority, as we collectively battle to combat the many socio-economic challenges facing our nation and humanity,” he said.

Governor Yahaya expressed optimism that with prayers, commitment, and patriotism, Nigeria will surely overcome its challenges and emerge stronger. He urged clerics to preach on the importance of peaceful coexistence during their Tafsir sessions and avoid anything that would jeopardise the peace and unity of the state and the country. He also called on the well-to-do individuals in the society to assist those in need.

“Governor Yahaya particularly admonished the Muslim Ummah to always demonstrate in their lives the spirit and ideals of Ramadan and by extension, Islam by living according to the tenets of the religion, which promotes peace, kindness, and obedience. He also urged the people of the state to continue to be law-abiding and not to compromise the prevailing peaceful co-existence of the jewel state with any myopic sentiment.”

Governor Yahaya assured citizens of his administration’s commitment to ensuring peaceful coexistence and guaranteeing security and wellbeing in the state.