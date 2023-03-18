From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state Muhammad Jibrin Barde has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of vote buying in the ongoing governorship and house of assembly election in the state.

Barde made the allegation in an interview with newsmen shortly after he casts his vote at Usman Memorial, 006 polling unit in Bajoga ward of Gombe Local Government Area (LGA), Gombe state.

He said, “we are confident of winning the election, even though we are aware that there is a massive vote buying by the APC ongoing across the state, as we are watching carefully we are also reporting the incidents to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC.

“Clearly, the act of vote buying is disenfranchisement of voters and a violation of the electoral act and that gives us grounds to challenge it,” Barde added.

Meanwhile, there is a large turnout of voters across polling units visited by Daily Sun in Gombe metropolis and surrounding communities. Some voters interviewed expressed satisfaction with the voting process in their area.

Daily Sun also observed the presence of a high-security around the Gombe metropolis, voters were seen trekking to their polling units as security personnel enforces restrictions on vehicular and motorcycles movement.