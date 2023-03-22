From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has established a committee to investigate allegations of anti-party activities by Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje and other members of the party, just days after winning the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

The decision was made following a series of challenges, including campaigning against candidates of the party at all levels.

Tanimu Abdullahi, the chairman of the APC in Kashere ward of Akko Local Government Areas (LGA) of Gombe State, alleged that Goje and a group of other members campaigned against the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the state governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the party, as well as Usman Bello Kumo, the APC candidate for the Akko Federal Constituency.

Abdullahi stated, “We the leaders of the APC and the campaign council had more battle with our supposed members than the opposition, there were everywhere and fighting us, but we were able to shame them and deliver APC at all levels.”

He added that a five-man committee has been inaugurated and given 14 days to investigate those involved in the anti-party activities and report back to the party with recommendations for possible actions. The committee is expected to invite members involved in the act to give a fair hearing.

Abdullahi warned that anyone found wanting, regardless of their status within the party, would not be spared. He stated, “There are laid down rules and regulations governing the party, therefore we will not hesitate to implement whatever the law and rules of the party say about anti-party and working against the party.”

Prior to the 2023 general election, the APC in Kashere ward had announced the suspension of its former secretary, a former councillor of Garko ward in Akko LGA, and 100 other members in Yamaltu Deba LGA of Gombe State over alleged anti-party activities.

The implementation of the committee’s recommendations and findings will be discussed with officials of the party at the LGA and state levels.