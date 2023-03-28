From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has identified another senator and a member of the house of representatives to face investigation over an alleged anti-party campaign against the party.

The party had accused the senator representing Gombe central Senatorial District Muhammad Danjuma Goje of being anti-party, hence setting up a committee to investigate his activities during the just concluded 2023 general elections.

According to the APC, other members identified and suspected to have campaigned against the party include the senator representing Gombe South Senatorial District, Senator Amos Bulus, and the member representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency, Abubakar Ahmad Yunusa.

Addressing newsmen the APC Secretary in Lubo/Difa/Kinafa ward in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state, Ismaila Ali disclosed that the decision of the party to investigate the Yunusa and 56 other members of the ward followed their decision to campaign against APC and it’s candidates at all levels.

“It was clear and open that he (Yunusa) allowed his apartment to be used as a meeting ground for the opposition and he openly told his people to vote against APC except for Goje. He only campaigned for Goje in the APC,” Ismaila said while revealing that the five-man committee setup has been given a weeks period to work on the issue and report back to the party for further actions.

Meanwhile, speaking on the situation of the APC in Balanga LGA, the chairman of the party in Bambam ward, Muhammad Kaka alleged that Senator Amos Bulus was also caught up in the act of working against the party. He expressed concern that the serving senator could ever work against the party, saying he never experienced such in his entire life as a politician.

He said that characters like senator Bulus “should not be tolerated in or around our party”. Kaka further explained that the party has recommended to the state chapter, a stiffer penalty that may include expulsion.

On his part, the ward publicity secretary, Michael Jonah added that a committee was set up and given two weeks to investigate the role of Bulus in both presidential and governorship elections.

“The committee found out that Bulus played an inglorious role in the governorship poll, in fact, he said it openly that he would not support the governor and truly, he lost all the seven polling units in his ward. These kinds of people ought not to be in our party or around it,” he said.