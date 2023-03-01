…Says, APC, PDP Have The Names, NNPP Has The Capacity, Support

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Ahead of the March 11th governorship and House of Assembly elections, the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe state, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has flagged off the distribution of 139 motorcycles and 11 cars to his campaign coordinators at ward and local government level.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at his residence in the Gombe metropolis on Thursday, he said, the cars and motorcycles donated are to motivate the beneficiaries to canvass for more support and vote for the NNPP during the upcoming gubernatorial and other elections.

Mailantarki said the NNPP has the needed capacity as well as the support of the people and goodwill to deliver Gombe.

He informed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may have the name and popularity,

He said, “But we have the capacity, plans the support of the people to deliver Gombe from the bad leadership of the APC”.

The NNPP governorship candidate restated his plans and commitment to ensuring meaningful development of the state.

He added, “We will not be focusing on road construction alone, we plan to ensure the delivery of the needed support and infrastructures in our communities across, we have the education, health, and agriculture as well as youths and women empowerment to focus on.

“Be rest assured that I am just coming to build roads and do nothing more like we have been seeing, we will build where and when that is needed and carry everyone along in the affairs of the state”.

He further assured that his plans for ensuring scholarships for students in the state and developing the education sector as well as encouraging indigenes if the state to study medicine and other fields the state is needing are intact.

On his part, the Chairman of the NNPP Campaign Council in Gombe, Abubakar Habu Mu’azu disclosed that the NNPP is on the part of ensuring genuine development of the state and the people.

He said, “Our gubernatorial candidate has no plans to focus on his friends, family, and himself, but on the people of the state through providing the support development where and when that is needed.

“He has both the urban and rural communities in mind and will deliver the needed support to every segment of the state. We know of several communities that are in dire need of water and communities in dire need of schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure, especially our farmers who prefer fertilizer and other inputs. So, we will not construct a road in a community where agricultural inputs are mostly needed. Therefore, we should all come out en masse and vote for NNPP on 11th March”.

In his remark, the Director General (DG) of, the NNPP Campaign team, Samaila Sa’in Dukku disclosed that the provision of support, gift, and a kind of succor to residents, groups, and communities across the state from his purse is proof that the NNPP gubernatorial candidate will prioritize good governance that will carry everyone along.

He said, “If he could use his personal money to support the people and the needy what do expect if he is to take charge of the purse, we are sure and very confident that Mailantarki will give us the type of leadership we have been clamoring for in Gombe state”.

