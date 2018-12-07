Since August when our dear mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson (Gogo), was called to be with the Lord, my family and I have passed through what I consider to be the worst period of our lives.

My mother was hale and hearty until January this year when she was diagnosed with cancer at the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre. The prognosis was later confirmed in London, where she received treatment until she was transferred again to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston, Texas, USA. She finally returned to her Creator on August 8, 2018.

Although there was no written record of her birth, available accounts hold that she was born about 72 years ago to the family of Oruama Nipe, one of the earliest sailors from this area, popularly called ‘Captain Nipe’ and ‘Areambrado of Indiamazi’ in Sagbama community. Mama Gogo was the third of four children, Afani, Queenmary and her only brother, Kumasi Akpi, who died in 2006 as a serving Superintendent of Police. Her two surviving elder sisters are here with us today aged about 78 and 75.

My mother was named Goldcoast by her sailor father whose children all bore names of either marine vessels he worked on or popular port cities he visited as a sailor. Goldcoast was the colonial name for present-day Ghana and Kumasi is a port city in Ghana. She was his favourite child, and he gave her the pet name Atabeniere (meaning, a wealthy woman from the sea).

As a child learning to speak, I could not pronounce her name, Goldcoast, correctly.

My infant tongue twisted her name as “Gogo” and that became her name until her death. Everyone, including my father and her mother, called her Gogo. She often cautioned me jokingly, however, teaching me an important lesson, that my tongue should not be used to make any negative pronouncement.

My mother was a kindhearted, soft-spoken, decent, loving and caring woman. From my father’s household and community to her father’s household, family, community and indeed all who encountered her even for a brief period felt her positive infectious personality.

It was not a surprise, therefore, that on her sick bed in the United Kingdom and in the United States she would crack jokes and engage in lively discussions with doctors, nurses and care-givers, most of whom developed strong bonds with her. Knowing the severity of her illness and the impending loss of this warm personality, some of them would leave her bed- side to secretly shed tears of sorrow. A number of them are here today and have promised to support the Cancer Centre and other charitable activities to be instituted in her honour.