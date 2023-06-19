In a show of unwavering support, three prominent brands under the Nigerian Breweries umbrella – Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink – have come together to celebrate the Super Eagles’ qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

With one game remaining in the qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles secured their place with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia last Sunday.

The Super Eagles’ triumph was sealed by two brilliant goals from Victor Osimhen and a crucial late winner from Kelechi Iheanacho, ensuring the Eagles will be among the early birds to next year’s continental tournament.

Expressing their admiration for the team’s never-say-die spirit, the Nigerian Breweries brands extended their congratulations to the players and officials of the national team, recognising their efforts in bringing joy to millions of Nigerians through this heartwarming achievement.

Throughout the qualifying campaign, Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zaag Energy Drink stood firmly behind the Super Eagles, demonstrating their unwavering support.

The brands just last Thursday organised a special dinner event at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, which brought the players closer to their ardent fans.

In his congratulatory message to the Super Eagles, the Portfolio Manager – Mainstream Brands at Nigerian Breweries, Ita Bassey, expressed his delight in witnessing Nigeria’s qualification in such grand style, even with a game to spare.

He conveyed his optimism for the team’s future, saying, “We are very happy to be part of the Super Eagles’ success story, and I can assure you, this is just the beginning of bigger things to come.”

As the Super Eagles prepare for their final qualifying fixture, Nigerian football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the team’s performance in the forthcoming AFCON tournament.

It is widely agreed that support of brands like Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment and enthusiasm of Nigerian Breweries in promoting and uplifting Nigerian sports.