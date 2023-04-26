From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe, yesterday, said it has endorsed the decision of the party in Kashere ward of the LGA to expel the former governor of the state and senator representing Gombe Central, Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

This was revealed by the chairman of the party in Akko LGA, Usman Ahmed Waziri, during a press conference in Kumo, the headquarters of Akko council.

He said: “We wish to state categorically that we are fully in support of the APC Kashere Ward executive committee decision and we hereby endorse its decision to expel Goje from the APC. We believe all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactorily followed by the ward executive committee and we, therefore, call on the leadership of our party to immediately strip Goje of all rights and privileges given to party members.”

The APC in Kashere ward had accused Goje of anti-party activities during the 2023 general election and set up a five-man committee to investigate the senator and later announced its decision to expel him from the party.

According to Waziri, anti-party activities have no in the APC, and any member caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the party’s laws no matter how highly placed.

He said: “We condemn all anti-party activities, determined to sabotage or undermine our collective interest or derail the APC administration from the successes recorded under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya. Such people, no matter how highly placed, must be made to face the full wrath of the party’s laws.”

However, Goje has said he would only react to his expulsion by the executive council of the party in his Kashere ward after court ruling.

According to him, the decision to expel him from APC was in breach of a court order which had restrained the party from expelling or taking any action against him.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Gombe, Goje who spoke through his Special Assistant, Mu’azu Kumo, said he expected the APC to be law-abiding instead it choose to act against the court of law.

He said: “We cannot say anything about a case that is before the court, the case has been in court even before the purported act that took place in Kashere on April 18, 2023. The case is in court and there was a court order the party at the Kashere ward level was served on April 16 and 17, 2023.”

The SA said the order secured by the senator’s team was for the party to refrain from acting on the matter involving Goje.

He said: “They were also ordered to appear before the court to hear all the complaints of the respondent, Goje, at the federal High Court in Abuja, but they went ahead and carry out the purported act.

“So, our response or reaction to this matter will come after the court ruling, because when a case is lingering or before the court of law, we don’t have anything to say but to wait until when the matter is heard.and determined by the court.”

Meanwhile, Waziri, on behalf of the executive committee of the APC in Akko LGA, has congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on their deserved victory at the February 25 presidential election.

“We are confident that the duo of Jagaban and Shettima have all it takes to mobilise all available human and material resources to take our country to new and lofty heights of unity, peace, economic vibrancy, security, and prosperity.

“We also congratulate our Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, on his victory at the 18th March governorship election in Gombe State as well as the success of our candidates in the state Assembly election. The victory was, indeed, the manifestation of His Excellency’s personal commitment, influence, tenacity, political sagacity, and outstanding performance in office,” the APC chairman said.