By Cosmas Omegoh

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is facing days of anomie. Life’s lines are no longer falling in the right places for him. To borrow from the late venerable Chinua Achebe, things for him, are falling apart.

Over the past weeks, Emefiele like the Naira, had sustained such a free fall. Emefiele has plunged from the pinnacle to the plains where felons hold fellowship, unarguably, the wrong place for the erstwhile captain of the CBN to be. Every passing day, fresh troubles dog his way, constantly thrusting him into the mainstream and social media space. Sadly, he is increasingly becoming an ex-CBN like no other. Perhaps he did not see that coming. But those who know did.

Between June 4, 2014, when Emefiele took command at the CBN and now, he has always divided opinions.

At that time, people who knew Emefiele like the back of their palm were upbeat that he was such a perfect fit to turn around the fortunes of the bankers’ bank. They pointed to his acclaimed towering achievement at Zenith Bank Plc from where he was head-hunted. They cited how he sustained the upward growth of Zenith Bank after receiving its leadership baton from its iconic founder and CEO, Jim Ovia.

But Emefiele’s army of traducers will recall he was seemingly colourless, and lacking the axiomatic Midas touch that could have sent the CBN skywards. They couldn’t wrap their heads around the reason he was appointed in the first instance by the government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, following the controversial ouster of his predecessor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

But Emefiele had gone ahead to discharge his duties at the CBN to the best of his abilities.

But sadly, the Naira he met at about N165 to the Dollar in 2014, today – just barely two months after he was booted out of office has – fallen precipitously. Not many are able to keep pace with its lightening fall; some Nigerians are scared stiff it might hit the N1,000 mark in a matter of days.

For now, Emefiele is weaving in and out of trouble. He is fighting for his life against the new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the Directorate of State Service (DSS) at the centre of his many afflictions.

Emefiele’s misfortune is believed to have begun last year when he signaled his intention to contest for president, although he remained the sitting Governor of the CBN. That had never happened before.

Expectedly, Emefiele’s charge triggered an alarm. Those who felt aghast warned against the grave consequences that might follow his actions. But Emefiele, audacious, carried on unfazed.

At that time, many could not understand where Emefiele’s confidence was actually coming from. He had purchased a fleet of branded vehicles, and then set up his campaign machinery or structure as the politicians would call it. He was determined to give the Presidency a shot.

Unfortunately, at some point, Emefiele’s campaign seemingly lost traction. However, he managed to go head-to-head with the eventual winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, now President Tinubu. While all that lasted, former President Muhammadu Buhari kept looking into void.

Then as the country headed into the elections proper, Emefiele saw to the birthing of a shambolic policy that ensured the redesigning of the 200, 500 and 1,000 Naira notes. Old Naira notes were mopped up. To make matters worse, the new notes were made scarce. Angry Nigerians could not access their money. The naira was compelled to exchange at ridiculous rates with itself. Millions of profiteers arose from every corner; life became so chaotic, so unbearable. Nigerians had never seen any of such before.

While confusion mounted, ex-President Buhari said that the naira redesign policy was to prevent moneybags from hijacking the people’s mandate. How wrong he was!

Then candidate Bola Tinubu railed that the policy was targeted at making him lose the election. “They changed the ink of the naira; they have failed,” he had roared at a rally in Ogun State.

Elections won and lost, Emefiele received his first baptism of fire on June 9, this year, 11 days after President Tinubu was sworn into office; he was slammed with suspension. Tinubu went on to replace him with Adebisi Sonubi, a deputy governor in charge of operations, claiming that the move was to allow an investigation.

Then on June 10, Emefiele was arrested in Lagos by the DSS for interrogation.

The DSS had claimed that Emefiele was being watched since 2022 over alleged terrorism financing.

Earlier on December 19, 2022, for instance, a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by John Tsoho, had declined DSS’ application to arrest and detain Emefiele.

Tinubu while justifying Emefiele’s arrest during an engagement with Nigerians in France claimed: “Then the financial system was rotten,” adding: “The man is in the hands of the authorities. Something is being done about that. They will sort themselves out.”

But a cross section of Nigerians believe that President Tinubu is merely pursuing a mission of vendetta against Emefiele for attempting to scuttle his presidential ambition.

When the DSS eventually arrested Emefiele, he was charged for being in possession of illegal firearm, and 123 live ammunition, a claim activists and civil society leaders dispute.

Last week, a Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail to the tune of N20 million; he was to be kept in the custody of a correctional centre pending the fulfillment of his bail condition.

But the DSS at the centre of the Emefiele saga would have none of that. It insisted on keeping Emefiele for good, doing so in a Gestapo show that caused a shameful stir of immense proportion between its operatives and those of the correctional service in court.

So far, the watching world has been left gasping for breath at the debacle that went down in Lagos on that fateful day.

People appalled by what transpired insist it further underlined the disgusting culture of agents of government working at cross purposes by over the past eight years APC government has been in power. They further state that the Lagos brouhaha revealed how hard the rule of law has been trampled upon over the years.

Right now, many lovers and haters of Emefiele are united in saying that the handling of his matter is being taken out of proportion. They want those in charge to do a better job and spare the nation loads of shame, maintaining that doing so will save the country from itself.