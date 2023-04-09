By Monica Iheakam

World U20 bronze medalist and Louisiana State University freshman, Tima Godbless is headlining young track and field stars expected for camping in Abuja.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria is inviting 55 athletes to camp for the last leg of preparations for the Africa U18 and U20 championships billed for this month in Zambia.

Godbless, who shattered a 23-year-old 100m record at the U20 World championship in Cali last year, will lead other young stars to the camp opening on Tuesday at the High performance center in Abuja.

Also on the list of invited athletes are Ronke Ashabi who set a new Nigeria 3000m U20 record at the AFN U18 and U20 trials held at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna late last month, Rejoice Adijatu, Okpah Elo Blessing, Aladeloye Adetutu Funmilayo, Immaculate Daniel, Rosemary Etim and Grace Sule.

Others are Joseph Joy Ayomide, Kudoro Taiwo, Mustapha Ruqqayah Kemi, Akintoye Blessing Joy, Usenbor Osaretin Joy, Bright Ada Princess and Oshiokpu Grace.

For the U20 men, Musa Kola Nurain, Ajayi Konyinsola Ismail, Adebisi Musbau, Unorji Kingsley, Toviho Enitan Olabode, Ajayi Kehinde, Ajayi Oluwabamidele, Badejo Emmanuel, Joshua Caleb, Okonye Precious, Charles Godfred Edward, Orekevwie Oghenetega, Iheakolam Joel and Habibu Salisu made the cut.

Faith Okwose will lead the charge for medals in the sprint for the U18 girls. The 17-year-old won two silver medals in the 100 and 200m events behind Godbless at the National Sports Festival last December in Asaba, Delta State.

Others are Yakpobeyan Justina Tiana, Oyebode Stella Oluwaremilekun, Nwachukwu Chioma, Onyah Favour Onyinye, Saibu Yetunde Olayinka, Prestina Ochonogor, Ewa Peace, Iraivi Precious, Djoma Fejiro Praise, Ofuoku Nyerhovwo, Ovedje Oke Gift and Kparika Victoria.

The U18 boys will have Israel Okon Sunday, Daje Lucky, John Caleb, Samuel Ogazi, Olanrewaju Olawole Erioluwa, Francis James Musa, Pam Paul James, Fiaku Goodluck, Aninze Ifeanyi, Isaac Chukwunwike Miracle, Sadiq Zakariyya, Dickson Christian, Badmus Gafar Atanda and Blessing Emmanuel.

Nigeria finished third (13 gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals) behind South Africa and Kenya in the last edition of the championships held at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.