By Chinenye Anuforo

Go Africa.radio, also known as Go Africa dot Radio, a premier digital radio station dedicated to showcasing vibrant music and culture of Africa, is revolutionizing the African music industry by providing a level playing field for underrepresented and emerging African musicians.

By leveraging the power of technology, Go Africa dot radio is committed to fostering an inclusive environment that amplifies the voices and talents of the continent’s diverse music scene.

In a statement to the press, CEO of Go Africa.radio, Ikenna Okere, emphasized the station’s commitment to supporting and promoting up and coming African musicians. He stated, “‘Our main aim is to create international exposure for artists, particularly the new independent ones. Bear in mind, there is a hyper inflation in the African music scene. We are gradually reaching a point where there will be more music makers than music consumers. For the music consumer, that’s great news, because you are spoilt with choice, there’s plenty of music to choose from. But For the music makers, it’s not the best position to be in because competition is rife. And you find that it’s the artist with deep pockets or ones signed to big record labels that get heard. So we encourage the underdog to come forward with their music, and we don’t just plug them into our radio station, we also advise them on ways to forge ahead in the African music scene.”

“Since our inception in 2022, we have assisted artists get on to digital music streaming platforms, through our record label Thiz Iz Africa Records. We have run campaigns to encourage African artists to submit their music directly to us, as we believe that this will help activate interest in their music and drive traffic to their various digital streaming platforms, which in return puts money back into the artist’s pockets. ” Okere Stated

“Our music research team have developed schemes like ‘Go Africa.Radio introducing’ and the ‘Go Africa dot Radio Awards’ to put African artists in the spotlight and recognise them for their work. Go Africa dot Radio is currently working with various African artists including the likes of Siino from Nigeria, Zandi RSA and Dr. Breezy from South Africa, Poly Da Nqoe and Lin Da Sauce from Zimbabwe just to mention a few.” he emphasized.

Go Africa dot radio, is an online/digital radio station, dedicated exclusively for the international exposure of African artists that create great music. Since its birth in April 2022, Go Africa dot radio has recorded listenership from over 74 countries worldwide and is listed on 9 major radio directories and also streaming on smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. Go Africa dot radio is also known to work with hi tech software, including the latest AI technology to provide a great listening experience for its listeners.