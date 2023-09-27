From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Global Migration Research Institute (GMRI) has cautioned Nigerians against embarking on illegal migration, noting that many Nigerians have lost their in search of a greener pastures.

GMRI President Williams Azuma Ijoma, at a one-day workshop yesterday in Abuja which is in partnership with Universal Migration Enlightenment Center(UMEC) and UNESC Foundation, said citizens should get necessary advisories before traveling abroad.

He said: “Today, we gather here with a shared purpose – to address one of the most pressing issues of our time, migration, and explore how we can work together towards a better future.

“Migration, in all its dimensions, has emerged as a complex challenge, affecting nations worldwide. From economic disparities and political conflicts to environmental degradation and social inequalities, it manifests in various forms and necessitates comprehensive solutions.

“Today, we are here to delve into the core of this problem and to chart a course towards sustainable growth and social progress.

“Before we commence our discussions, let us take a moment to express our utmost appreciation for the Nigerian government and all concerned agencies.

“They have recognized the magnitude of the migration issue and have taken significant steps to address it.

“The Nigerian government has made commendable efforts in implementing policies and initiatives, such as the National Migration Policy and the establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), aimed at combating migration-related challenges.”

According to him, there are specific areas the Nigerian government and concerned agencies should focus on to address migration more effectively.

“Firstly, we need to emphasize the importance of comprehensive data collection and analysis. Accurate and up-to-date data is essential to understand the patterns, causes, and consequences of migration.

“It will enable us to develop evidence-based policies and programs that can effectively manage migration flows, protect vulnerable individuals, and allocate resources appropriately.

“Therefore, the Nigerian government should invest in strengthening data collection mechanisms and encourage research institutions to contribute towards a robust knowledge base on migration.

“Secondly, we ought to prioritize the implementation and enforcement of existing policies and laws,” he said.

Also, acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Wuraola Adepoju, called on Nigerian youth, who who are seeking greener pastures abroad to do so through the right channel.

Represented by Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Ngozi Odikpo, he identified search for greener pastures, war, famine among others as reasons for migration.