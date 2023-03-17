The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been proved right with the listing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI), according to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO). In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, the group said the listing of IPOB among the top ten terrorists groups in the world shows that Federal Government’s 2017 decision to designate it as a terror organisation was right.

“If there is any report on terrorism that is viewed as credible across the word, it is the annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) published by the Institute of Economics and Peace.

“This is one report that tracks terrorist activities and also systematically ranks countries according to the frequency of attacks on an annual basis.

“So while like many Nigerians, we are justified to hail the country’s continuous improvement on the GTI as a result of the success of government’s anti-terrorism initiatives, the downside, for us, is that three groups operating in Nigeria were listed among the top 20 terror groups in the world. BMO added: ”So now that GTI has listed IPOB among the 10 deadliest groups in the world, alongside IS, Boko Haram and AlQaeda, as well as outlined some of its recent activities that qualify as terrorism acts, we see it as a justification of the position of the Buhari administration.

“We also believe that it will go a long way in getting the international community to see things from the government’s perspective and enable it collaborate with Nigeria to check the group’s activities.

“We believe this is the time for Nigeria’s partners to heed President Buhari’s appeal, proscribe IPOB as a terrorist organisation and prevent its leadership from using the Western world as a haven to freely use international financial networks to arm its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).” BMO also said that Nigeria’s improvement on the Terrorism Index from 3rd in 2015 to 8th in 2023, was an affirmation of President Buhari’s assurances of improved security on his watch.