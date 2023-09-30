By Tosin Ajirire

The trio of Asake, Kizz Daniel and Chike have been named as brand ambassadors of total digital solutions provider, Globacom.

The raves of the moment put pen to paper as Globacom’s brand icons at a colourful ceremony held at the company’s corporate headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, September 29, 2023.

According to Globacom, which recently marked its 20 years of operation in Nigeria, it is celebrating the milestone with the appointment of the new ambassadors to “project the power of youth and enterprise and how much they can achieve with the right focus, passion and dedication that can come from seeing others who have succeeded. This is very much part of our tradition as we believe the strength of a nation lies in the ability and potentials of its youths.”

Globacom further revealed that the engagement of the music stars as ambassadors is meant to project the best Nigerians as models for younger people, who are tirelessly aspiring to succeed.

“This is more important in an era where positive heroes and mentors are scarce and hard to come by. The intention is not just to promote the growth of music, Nollywood and sports where we have been very prominent, but also to encourage our teeming youths to aspire toward realizing their dreams by looking up to these ambassadors as mentors. These three stars, Asake, Kizz Daniel and Chike are role models who have gone through the grind to stand on the highest pedestal of their dreams,” the company said in a statement.

Aside sponsoring major events in several spheres of Nigeria’s national life, Globacom has always identified talented and enterprising Nigerians and supported their endeavours by making them Glo ambassadors, and this is a practice for which the company has always led the way.

Ahmed Ololade popularly known as Asske is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, while Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe better known as Kizz Daniel, has a degree in Water Engineering from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State. On his part, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka simply known as Chike, graduated with a degree in Computer Engineering from Covenant University, Ogun State.

Congratulating the new ambassadors, Globacom called on the youths not to allow their dreams die, but to emulate the three brand ambassadors who kept their dreams alive until they succeeded.

“Having these music stars as ambassadors is our way of inspiring a whole generation of young people with vision, who can do better and achieve more without losing hope along the way, even when confronted with challenges,” the statement read.

While noting that the unveiling of the three ambassadors is a further confirmation of its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerians and development of the entertainment industry, Globacom pledged to continue promoting the sector as it holds great prospect in showcasing Nigeria to the world.

Speaking, the new ambassadors expressed gratitude to the founder and Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., for the honour done to them, promising to represent the Glo brand by projecting the ideals of the company at all times.