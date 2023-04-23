This week, African Voices Changemakers, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) returns with one of the continent’s most successful showbiz personalities, Davido, popularly known as David Adedeji Adeleke in a 30-minute exposè of his life and career.

Reputed as one of the most followed African artistes on both Instagram and Twitter, Davido 2015 graduated from Babcock University, Nigeria, with a degree in Music, and rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright”—were taken.

By 2012, Davido had gained wide applause as he won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.

In 2016, Davido founded the record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), which has since become a launching pad for various artistes. He won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, by 2019, he was listed as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine and in February 2021, appeared on Time magazine’s Time 100 Next. He released his latest album entitled Timeless on March 31, 2023

The program will come up on Dstv Channel 401 beginning Saturday at 11.30a.m with a repeat broadcast on Sunday 4.30a.m. and 7.30 p.m.