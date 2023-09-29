By Damilola Fatunmise

Filmhouse Imax, Lekki, Lagos was the place to be on Wednesday September 27, as celebrities and Nollywood superstars besieged the cinema for the premiere of the much awaited Prime Video’s five-part mini-series titled, ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed, which hits the Nigerian and global entertainment scene today, Friday September 29.

The management of the company had last week released a statement announcing the new drama series featuring Nigeria’s Nollywood megastar, Funke Akindele as lead actor and others in the drama.

The preview event had all the actors and actresses arrive the FilmHouse venue in their elegant forms, with each rolling high and higher with all of the excitement for the love of the job, going through necessary profiling by storms of photographers and social media influencers, who moved to have shots of them as they stepped on the blue-carpet arena, individually or in group.

SHE Must Be Obeyed is a captivating five-part mini-series delving into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets, featuring a stellar cast led by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, Rachael Okonkwo, among others.

Each of the stars also gave a word at each level of the profiling mounted by broadcasting, print and online journalists. Of particular interest was the fielding of questions by Funke Akindele, the embodiment of the ‘SHE’ in the new film.

Responding, she said: “‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ is all about a character called ‘SHE’ and how she wants to remains on the top not minding whoever is hurt, not minding who is trampled upon. SHE, the character is very condescending, a bully. In any sector, you have bully everywhere as along as there is hierarchy. And ‘SHE’ Must Be Obeyed’ centers on the competition in the entertainment industry, the music industry and we decided to work on Afrobeat, you know Afrobeat is from Africa, from Nigeria and we have to explore what we have.

“So in ’SHE Must Be Obeyed’, you get to see competition, you get to see drama, you get to see fashion, and you get to see music, all put into one. And also, we had to showcase what young talents go through. They are very hungry to be seen. They want to showcase their talents, unfortunately they do not study their contract; they do not get a lawyer, families that are experienced to educate them. All these things affect them and at the end of the day, they get to sign the wrong contract and all these you get to see in ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’”.

Asked further how she thinks, as a veteran in Lagos State film community, that the young artistes can be better protected, Funke Akindele, who got much more excited as an emerging acting veteran and very high successful artiste and script writer, urged young and emerging artistes to be very careful.

“Like I said, that is why we joined a content that affects young artistes. That is why we came up with ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’. When they watch it, I am sure they will be very careful. Young artistes need to be educated; we need to organize a lot of seminars, workshops for them to let them know that they are very important. Yes, you will be seen but you have to get through the place. That is how we have been able to achieve the ‘SHE’ Must Be Obey’,” the actress stated.

Essentially, as witnessed at the preview of the mini-series in Lagos on Wednesday night, it is certain that Amazing Prime Video continues its tradition of providing enlivening content with ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ as its latest offering.

According to the filmmaking organisation, Amazon Prime Video, the series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars, unveiling the cutthroat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the game.

“Trust Funke Akindele as an embodiment of poignant role interpretation, she commands the spotlight as SHE – Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and Machiavellian schemes. Apart from movie stars mentioned above, Waje, who knows all about navigating the Nigerian music industry, is among the cast along with BBNaija star, Veeiye.

“Thinking about high drama, unyielding ambition and unbridled passion fueling the obsession with fame, ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ is your front-row ticket. And this serving comes with a generous dose of comedy, moving dialogue and impressive cinematography. Produced by SceneOne Entertainment, this exclusive series explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight. And what better time for such spell-binding content than now?”