By Lekan Adeniran

IMMORTALISING a dead son through

scholarship awards is surely not a common

occurrence in this part of the world. The death

of a child is such a painful experience that

parents wish never happens to them. And if

it indeed happens, as it sometimes does given

that humans have little control over death, it’s

an experience that is better consigned to the

dustbin of history.

And when such a calamity occurs, it takes

a dispassionate mind to dig deep and fashion

out how to reduce the impact on the body and

soul. And one of the best ways to do that is to

make others happy since happiness is infec-

tious.

This realisation must have prompted the

family of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince

Dapo Abiodun, to decide on immortalising

the memory of their departed son, Gbemiga

Abiodun, who answered the final call six

years ago at a very young age. Saturday, 7

October could be described as a day of sad- ness and joy. On that day, the Gbemiga Abio- dun Education Programme was launched at

Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the

State.

The sadness was the remembrance of the

departed son by the parents, their family and

friends. But the joy was reflected in the radiant

faces of the beneficiaries of the scholarship

scheme (pupils, students and their parents)

launched in memory of the man popularly

called DJ Olu, a popular Disc Jockey.

The scholarship, with 550 beneficiaries,

including pupils in primary schools and stu- dents in secondary schools and tertiary and

vocational institutions, is spread across the

Remo Federal Constituency. It is strictly for

indigent students in the coverage area as well

as Special Needs Learners.

The scholarship scheme is life-saving for

most students and their parents. As the saying

goes, education is the bedrock of any society

and providing educational opportunities to underprivileged students can have a signifi-

cant impact on their lives and the community

at large. This is more so when Nigerians are

going through a lot of financial difficulties as

a result of the downturn in the fortunes of the

country as well as the impact of the removal

of subsidy on fuel.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun

dwelt on the unwavering passion the late

Gbemiga had for sound education, which

he pursued passionately till God called him

to be with him on that fateful day of 7th Oc-

tober 2017. According to the governor, the

deceased was on the verge of going to the

UK for his Master’s programme before his

demise.

The programme, he said, was conceived

to celebrate the impactful and eventful life of

Gbemiga and all that he stood for while alive,

noting that the deceased lived a life of self-

lessness, consistency and scholarship.

Prince Abiodun said that the award would

be in two phases. The first phase, a Scholar- ship Award, is designed for indigent and bril- liant students while the second phase will be a

Bursary Award for in-need but not necessarily

brilliant indigent students whose chances of

upward socio-economic mobility are prob- able with bursary support.

Consequently, 200 learners from public

primary schools would receive N50,000,

200 students from public secondary schools

would get N100,000, while 100 students in

tertiary institutions would be paid N250,000

each from the N55 million earmarked for

the scheme to take care of their educational

needs.

The award is designed for a period of three

years and for people within the age bracket

of six to 25. The number of beneficiaries will

increase to 1000 in the next 12 months, which

will be the minimum at any given time.

The Governor said the scheme would en-

sure that brilliant students and those whose

parents could not afford school fees had ac-

cess to quality education. Abiodun said: “Today, we gave out support to indigent students

in the first instance, and we will grow to 1000

students in 12 months, a number that must be

kept as a minimum, meaning that as some

graduates, others are admitted. The scheme

will give out N50,000 yearly to primary

school children; N100,000 yearly for second- ary and N250,000 yearly for tertiary school

students, so long as they remain in school un- til the completion of their education.”

In his usual characteristic manner of

spreading goodies across the state, Governor

Abiodun promised that the Federal constitu-

encies in the state would soon benefit from

the scheme.

The wife of the governor, Mrs. Bamidele

Abiodun, noted the difficulties being faced

by many parents. She said the scheme would

impact the lives of the beneficiaries and their

parents, especially at these trying times,

even as she expressed the hope that it would

achieve its purpose of bringing succour to the

benefiting families.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Educa- tion, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi

Arigbabu, said dedicated accounts would

be opened for beneficiaries in primary and

secondary schools, and would be disbursed

by their head teachers and principals, while

those in tertiary institutions would receive

theirs personally.

The beneficiaries were full of praises for the

governor and his family. Paramole Kehinde

of the Olabisi Onabanjo University spoke on

behalf of beneficiaries from tertiary institu- tions. She said: “We appreciate the Governor

on the launch of the Gbemiga Abiodun Edu- cation Programme. May God bless you sir

and bless your family.”

Miss Tolulope Johnson of Christ Apostolic

College, Iperu-Remo, who spoke on behalf

of beneficiaries of the secondary school cat-

egory, said: “I am a proud and grateful student

who is here to appreciate the Governor for

this wonderful programme that he established

and for the beneficiaries and all the students present here. Sir, I will like to say thank you

very much for this wonderful programme and

we pray that God will continue to bless you

and be with you in Jesus name.”

Master Oyetola Abiodun spoke on behalf

of the primary school beneficiaries. He said:

“We appreciate His Excellency, Prince Dapo

Abiodun, for his support and love for indigent

students in the state. We say thank you, sir,

may God bless you more sir.”

Education is indeed a crucial foundation

for personal growth and societal develop-

ment. Providing educational opportunities

to students who may not have the financial

means can make a significant impact on their

lives and the community as a whole. It’s even

more commendable that the Abiodun fam-

ily took it upon themselves to allocate funds

specifically to cater to the needs of different

educational levels – primary, secondary, and

tertiary. This shows a commitment to ensur- ing that students at various stages of their edu- cational journey have the resources they need

to succeed.

The scholarship will not only help allevi- ate the financial burden on students and their

families but will also serve as an incentive for

students to work hard and excel academically,

thus empowering individuals to reach their

full potential and escape from the pangs of

poverty. It is also encouraging to see this kind

of support being extended to special needs

learners as well, as they may require addi- tional resources and assistance to thrive aca- demically. Overall, the scholarship scheme

is a significant step towards promoting equal

access to education and creating a more inclu- sive and educated society.

Supporting underprivileged students and

investing in their future, as done by the Dapo

Abiodun family to keep the memory of their

son alive, is indeed very commendable.

•Adeniran is Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun