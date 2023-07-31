Former Abia State governor and Senator representing North Senatorial Constituency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the NLC to exercise patience and cancel its nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

He made the appeal on his verified Twitter page yesterday, saying labour unions should give President Bola Tinubu’s administration time to deliver.

Kalu said: “I sincerely appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to ridicule the economy with their proposed strike.

“It is a difficult time for all Nigerians, both the rich and the poor.

“I am an employer of labour and I know that things are difficult. Even the President knows that things are difficult.

“I implore the NLC to give the new government some time.

“The government is working hard to revive the economy and the NLC should not further destroy the economy by going on strike.

“Let’s please exercise some patience with the new government.”