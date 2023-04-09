…. Says hardship as a result of bad leadership

By Gabriel Dike

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has challenged the newly elected leaders to fulfill their campaign promises made to Nigerians.

Archbishop Martins, in his Easter message to Nigerians, advised the in-coming administrations at the federal and state levels to be faithful to the promises in their manifestos so as to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

The Prelate used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to allow the power of Christ’s resurrection to dispel the dark moments of their lives in order to heal the wounds that are threatening the unity of our country today.

In his 2023 Easter message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins said Christ has brought the nation from darkness to light by shattering the gates of death and subduing the grip of sin and evil, adding he did this by willingly dying on the cross of Calvary in order to redeem mankind from eternal damnation.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the grace to recognize the risen Christ in the reality of their lives and to live in his love with trust and confidence in his promise of giving them victory over their challenges.

Archbishop called on the political elites especially those recently elected in the 2023 general elections to dedicate themselves to the common good and the welfare of the electorate and to take Nigeria from the currently polarized and divided situation to unity, progress, and peace.

He said such a measure of self-sacrifice for the common good is expected of everyone, particularly those in leadership positions in the country in order to bring about genuine progress, peace, and hope for the nation.

His words: “This is a period of excruciating pains for Nigerians arising from poverty and hunger; banditry, kidnapping, and other terrorist activities and we expect those who rule the land to make the required difference.

“In recent times, we have had moments of divisiveness and disunity in our country. Disunity is always the work of the devil, the agent of darkness who is always looking for opportunities to cause confusion. As we celebrate Easter, the victory of Risen Christ over sin and evil, let us allow the power of Christ’s resurrection to dispel the darkness of disunity, discrimination, and violence that we are experiencing. We must allow ourselves to be agents of unity, peace, and progress.”

The Prelate also advised the incoming governments to work for peace and reconciliation in order to foster peace and unity among Nigerian peoples. He said the hardship that people are facing today arising from bad leadership cannot be overestimated.

“Let all leaders of different levels and positions do away with narrow parochial, ethnic, and religious interests so that we may be set on the path of greatness. We must realize that individual personal good, security, etc. can be assured only if the good of every individual person is attained.

“Both leaders and people must renounce the path of selfishness and greed that is so prevalent now. If we learn to love one another selflessly as Christ loves us, then we can build a better society where all would be able to develop and thrive and actualize their God-given potentials,” he observed.