From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed to the Tertially education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to give more funds to state owned universities with a view to improving the teaching/ learning atmosphere in these institutions.

The governor made the appeal during a visit to the Abuja headquarters of the Fund where he had gone to press for additional funding for Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil and Northwest University, Kano.

A statement signed. Tuesday. by his Chief Press Secretary. Sanusi Bature described the FUND as a driver of human capital development in Nigeria.

“Our investment in higher education could only be effective with the complementary efforts of the TETFUND, we are determined to increase the capacity of our universities in the areas of infrastructure, research, training and retraining,” the Governor said.

He said the visit to the Fund was to canvas for additional supports. Including strengthening the relationship between Kano State government and the Fund.

“In terms of education, Kano State is like Oliver Twist, the more you help us, the more we crave for more support, that’s why I am here personally.” Yusuf emphasised.

In his response, the Executive Secretary of the TETFund, Sonny Echono appreciated the governor for the visit.