Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo has made it known that he is not happy with the uncertainty regarding the Super Eagles coaching position.

The position is currently vacant with Jose Peseiro’s contract having expired at the end of June this year and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is yet to address the issue.

The Super Eagles are set to take on São Tomé and Príncipe on September 10 in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier having already booked their spot in the finals.

Omeruo, who is on the books of Turkish Süper Lig club Kasımpaşa, described the issue as crazy and stated that it has to be fixed.

“When it comes to talent, Nigeria has amazing players,” Omeruo said on All Soccer Nigeria.

“Even those that are on the bench in the national team go to their club sides and bang in goals week in, week out.

“We need to have a stable technical crew. A technical crew will take us to where we are supposed to be and give us exactly what we get in Europe,” he added.

“We do not even know who will be the coach in the next game. It is crazy, and it has to be fixed.”