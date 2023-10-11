From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

For over two hours the event lasted, a girl champion from the Save The Children International, a Non Governmental Organization, (NGO), Miss Rita Shamiga, assumed the position of Benue state Governor.

It was an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child held in Government House, Makurdi and Miss Shamiga represented the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, who pledged commitment to “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.”

The theme of this years event is “Our time is now— our rights, our future.”

Governor Alia, who was represented by the Girl Champion, said his administration’s has the interest the Benue child at heart which is why he has opened doors to work with development partners and the civil society organizations to collaborate on promoting the ideals and best practices to engender an enabling environment for the wellbeing of children and girls in the state.

While he described children as the pride of every nation and the keys to getting Benue state the desired future, the Governor regretted that, while some of the children are now IDPs, the girl child are faces so many untold hardships, with the family contributing to keeping her shut, and silent most times.

“Nobody cares to listen. We must begin to listen and my administration will listen. This administration recognizes the challenges which include but not limited to early marriage, sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), Gender inequality, lack of access to education to mention just a few.”

He promised to mitigate the challenges through the full implementation of policies and laws pledging that “Girls would be involved in the decision and policy making processes that affects them directly, to ensure gender equality, and expression of their feelings and thoughts.

“My administration just launched the ICT capacity building initiative, I have mandated that the girl child is prioritized in this initiative and many more. As a government, we are committed to “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.”

Wife of the deputy Governor, Mrs Christy Ode encouraged the women and girls in particular to believe in themselves, build their confidence in God, study hard and the sky will not limit them.

She called on the parents to encourage the girls at all time to enable them overcome the numerous stereotypes facing them in the society saying “I have come as a mother, encourage your girls to go to school and during the holidays, assist them to get engaged in little things that would help them,” she advised.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Education, Rev Frederick Ikyaan, said the Benue state government has robust Programmes to ensure the girl child in Benue reached her full potentials.

Ikyaan who noted that the woman was created from a refined material commended Save the Children International for partnering with the state government saying the Governor Alia led-government is committed to the upliftment of the children especially girl child.

The Field Manager, Save The Children International– Ogoja Field Office, Oluseyi Abejide, said the day provides unique opportunity to reflect on the collective efforts at promoting the rights of a girl child, and gender equality, raise the awareness against every form of discrimination against the girl child.

She said “Our programs in Save the Children prioritize the health and wellbeing of girls, so that they can develop and reach their full potentials, and we firmly believe that your government is more than willing to collaborate with us and other partners to achieve this noble course.

She called for more support for girls and women to take advantage of the opportunities available to them to be educated and self-reliant, and not get intimidated by gender stereotypes.

“We are reminded today that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives. Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true for them so that the little girls with dreams today can become strong women with vision tomorrow.”

Adolescent Champion And Member, Child Rights Advocacy Club, Advocate Florence Ojong, a refugee in Benue, also thanked the Nigerian and Benue state government for accommodating and supporting refugees to live normal lives again.

She further appealed to the Governor to intervene in their desires to be protected from danger, malnutrition, and have access to quality health care and education

Benue State Children Parliament led by the Speaker, Master Callistus Ugboho also congratulated the Governor on his election,

thanking him for the opportunity given to them to be part of his leadership.

“The entire children of Benue state are proud of you, and kindly request you to use your very good office to support us in Strengthening the implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA) by including the children parliament to be members of the CRA implementation committee, consider the situation of the most affected children in Benue state and prioritize them to access quality basic education, health care and other basic services.