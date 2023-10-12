From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, (AHF), Nigeria, has stressed the need for school girls to have access to sanitary pads, disposal units and clean water.

Advocacy and Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria, Mr Mr Steve Aborisade, made this call at an event to mark the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child in Uyo on Wednesday.

In a statement he signed and made available to Daily Sun, Aborisade said AHF, take issues relating to women and girls seriously and as such wants to play a part in safeguarding the menstrual health of school girls in the state.

According to him, the foundation is partnering the Akwa Ibom State government to improve the menstrual health of school children in the state.

Aborisade further disclosure that AHF would work with state government to establish a sanitary pad bank in Aka Community Secondary School Uyo.

AHF distributed sanitary pads to school girls who attended the event.

According to he statement, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Ini Adiakpam, stated that the state government has prioritized the education and wellbeing of the girl child.

Adiakpam expressed the willingness of the state government to partner with relevant stakeholders towards supporting girl children to understand their rights in the society.

She also urged parents and school administrators in the state to support each other by playing their part in the upbringing of girl children.

While advising the girls to take their studies serious, the Commissioner said “What you know is what makes you. Take your studies seriously and avoid unnecessary emotional distractions. You are the future of the society, endeavour to improve the content in you, grow up to be a woman whose voice can be heard.”

A Guest Lecturer, Mrs Mfon Akpan, in the lecture titled, “Comprehensive Health Education and Menstrual Health Management,” Akpan advised school girls to practice safe menstrual health.

”It is in our interest to ensure regular change of sanitary pads and proper washing of our genitals. Always speak out to a more experienced person when you notice strange developments in your menstrual cycle,” she said.