“Gimbiya is a busy street, no doubt about that. We have hotels, clubs and sometimes some of these girls stray into the street to catch the attention of men” Fred Ezeh & Samuel Bello It might sound strange, but there is no contesting the fact that Gimbiya Street in Abuja knows no sleep. Located in Garki Area 11, the street could be described as a place that witnesses all round activities – epicenter of business in the day and hyper social interactions at night. READ ALSO: Varsity workers ground Abuja business district During the day corporate offices and businesses located in the street attract thousands of people that way. But the street goes up in wild social activities at night, with the aid of a good number of hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and other entertainment centers on the street.

Commercial sex workers, hawkers of condoms, cigarettes, whisky, marijuana, drugs and other hard substances take over the street at night. Hard drugs, condoms are being traded in the open, while commercial sex workers adopt different skills to attract the attention of drivers and other interested persons. The activities peak at weekends when more people converge on the street to catch fun. Loud sound of music and live musical performances from different nightclubs envelope the entire street, and possibly deny the residents the opportunity to catch some sleep. Residents confessed that these have obviously affected the moral lives of their children and teenagers especially those not in boarding school.

Unfortunately, these actions are freely done in the open under the watch of policemen who in most times mount checkpoint to monitor people and vehicular movement. Daily Sun gathered that house owners have written several letters of complaint to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the frustration they face in the street. But little or no response was received.