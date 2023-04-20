From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigerian-born tech enthusiast and founder 1MinutePay Samuel Faniyi has shared his thought on the future of fintech and his company’s plans for growth and expansion.

In a recent interview, Faniyi, while speaking on the growing demand for platforms that allow users to trade gift cards for Naira, noted that 1MinutePay is already at the forefront of the trend, with its unique support for a wide range of gift cards and offering arguably the best gift card rates in the industry.

Faniyi explained the importance of innovation in the fintech industry

and added that his company is exploring every opportunity to improve its services and stay ahead of the competition.

“1MinutePay is committed to introducing new features and technologies that make it easier and more convenient for users to trade digital assets”, Faniyi stated. “We are focused on building innovation that provides rare service and will push us to become the leading fintech startup in Nigeria and beyond”.

Quizzed on the best app to redeem gift cards in Nigeria, Faniyi was quick to recommend 1MinutePay. He explained that his platform offers the fastest and most secure way to redeem gift cards, with its state-of-the-art encryption technology and excellent customer support. He also noted that 1MinutePay charges zero hidden fees, making it a more affordable option for traders.

On expansion and plans for the future, Faniyi said his company is focused on expanding its services to other African countries, as well as introducing new features that will make it easier for users to trade cryptocurrencies.

“1MinutePay is constantly looking for ways to improve its platform and provide the best possible service to its customers.Our goal is to extend our services beyond Nigeria and possibly Africa”.

With its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and offering best market rates, 1MinutePay is well-positioned to become the leading fintech startup in Nigeria and beyond.