He may not have figured prominently in the Player of the Season Award, but sensational Gift Orban is now the most expensive player in Belgium according to the latest Transfermarkt valuations.

The KAA Gent striker, who was shockingly snubbed by the Super Eagles for a 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone later this month, is now valued at €20 million after he banged in 20 goals in as many appearances since his arrival from Norway in January.

His goals helped Gent reach the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal, where they lost to eventual winners West Ham.

Gent will again feature in that competition next season thanks in part to the striker’s goals in the playoffs.

Ligue 1 clubs Lille and RC Lens have tabled bids for the 20-year-old striker.

Fellow Nigeria star, Victor Boniface is also in the Top 10 of the most expensive players in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The Union St. Gilloise striker is the eighth most valued player after his transfer value was estimated at €12 million.