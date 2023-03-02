Ghana has been announced as the host of the 2023 Para Games, BSNSports.com.ng has gathered.

Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (AFPC), expressed his excitement about having the event in his home country Ghana.

“Ghana is highly privileged to host and organise the first edition of the African Para Games.

“The African Paralympic Committee can boast of an ultra-modern office with the necessary facilities and accessories and dedicated staff to facilitate a smooth administration and management of our organisation,” he said.

36 nations including Nigeria are expected to participate in the tournament and will also serve as the pathway for the 2024 Paralympic games qualifiers.

Games 2023 is scheduled from September 3-12 in Accra.