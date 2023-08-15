By Chinelo Obogo

GetBundi Education Technology and its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, GetBundi Education Foundation, have appointed social impact entrepreneur and consultant, Ms Amanda Kasmira Cryer, as their Global Ambassador.

The Founder of GetBundi Education Technology, Osita Oparaugo, who announced this in a press statement at the weekend, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Cryer, an Irish Canadian filmmaker and social impact influencer, has been working in the media industry for more than two decades.

As GetBundi’s global ambassador, she will use her influence and network of friends, colleagues and partners to work towards actualising GetBundi’s vision of upskilling 10 million African youths with digital skills over the next 10 years as encapsulated in the “GetBundi Vision 2033”.

“I see the great things that GetBundi can achieve for the people of Africa in addressing major challenges such as poverty, inequity, and unemployment, and I am honored and grateful to be a part of amplifying this powerful technology, as well as supporting the foundation itself,” she said.

Cryer was one of the speakers at the virtual opening ceremony of TechSis 2023, a free online coding training organised by GetBundi for 500 women across Africa, aimed at empowering women with digital skills and thus preparing them to assume their rightful place at the heights of the digital economy.

Speaking at that event which held on 1st June 2023, alongside the Head of Women and Gender Studies at Imo State University, Prof. Florence Emenalo, and the Country Manager of Microsoft for Nigeria and Ghana, Ola Williams, Cryer had said she believed that the “empowerment of women is key to the empowerment of Africa” and that she was excited to collaborate with GetBundi to empower the women and men all over Africa.

“We believe that everyone on this planet has the power to be a big change maker – it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, where you started,” she said.

Oparaugo, in the statement announcing Ms Cryer’s appointment, said she was considered because her values align with GetBundi’s mission and the future the GetBundi Education Foundation is creating across Africa, especially empowering women across the continent with life-changing digital skills that will make them independent.

“GetBundi is committed to fast-tracking the demographic transition in Africa with digital skills. To do so will require partnerships across the Atlantic with individuals, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and Amanda Cryer is definitely one of those,” Oparaugo said.

He thanked Ms Cryer for acknowledging and joining the GetBundi vision, adding, “Together we will build a new Africa based on technology, equipping Africa one youth at a time with digital skills.”