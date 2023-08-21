From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has directed its members to be on the alert to counter any demonstration by the ruling New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) over the yet to be decided petition at the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

A statement issued by the party’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmad M Aruwa, on Monday implored all party members to “come out to defend democracy and the Judiciary’ should the rival party decide to hit the streets in protest.

According to the statement, members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state had been fully mobilized to counter any anti -democratic demonstration by the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), stressing that the NNPPs planned demonstration was, “A deliberate attempt to intimidate the Judiciary and ultimately truncate democracy, the rule of law and the independence of the Judiciary.”

The party, in the statement, expressed its absolute confidence in the ability of the judiciary to discharge its responsibilities in the state while reminding the NNPP and its leadership in the state that the Appeal and a Supreme Court are there to redress whatever is the outcome of the judgement of the tribunal at the state levels.

The statement, therefore, urged its members to be at alert and to await further instructions from the party.

It could be recalled that the two rival political parties had been accusing each other of culpability ever since the Chairman of the election petition tribunal in the state, Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge raised the alarm that an attempt was made by an unnamed Senior Advocate of Nigeria to induce the panel.