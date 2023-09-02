….. Traditional Rulers Allegedly Working to Influence Tribunal Judgment

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Nasarawa chapter has called on Vice President Alhaji Kashim Shettiman to distance himself from the alleged activities of traditional rulers attempting to influence the ongoing governorship election tribunal in the state.

The PDP has accused these traditional rulers of using external forces to sway the judgment of the tribunal.

Addressing journalists in Lafia, on Friday, Francis Orogu, the PDP state chairman, expressed concern over traditional rulers in the state abandoning their traditional roles by becoming involved in politics and taking sides on matters concerning the state’s interests.

Orogu stated, “We are aware of the position of the traditional rulers in the state who have aligned with a political party before, during, and after the last elections. They have vowed to use their influence to ensure that no one else wins the governor’s seat except Abdullahi Sule.”

He further disclosed that these traditional rulers had organized themselves to visit the Vice President to lobby for his influence in favor of Governor Abdullahi Sule. However, the PDP chairman questioned the legitimacy of their visit, asking, “Is it the Vice President who appointed the ministers?”

Orogu expressed disappointment in the involvement of three former chief judges among the traditional rulers engaged in this mission, wondering why they would allow themselves to be used to influence judicial proceedings against the will of the citizens’ votes in the last elections.

The PDP chairman appealed to the Vice President to uphold the principles of justice and not interfere with court decisions on election matters. He emphasized that allowing justice to prevail without interference would benefit the nation’s political system.

Orogu also pointed out that these traditional rulers had failed to persuade their subjects to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in both the presidential and gubernatorial elections, resulting in victories for other parties.

The further urged traditional rulers in the state to focus on their core mandates of ensuring peaceful coexistence and community security instead of engaging in divisive and partisan politics.

He expressed strong confidence that justice would be served by the tribunal and that the Nasarawa people’s voices, as expressed through their votes, would prevail.