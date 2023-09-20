….Petitioners Allege Wrong Candidate Declared Winner Due to Election Irregularities

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is facing criticism after allegedly failing to adequately defend election results in Nasarawa State’s gubernatorial petition case. Petitioners contend that the election irregularities favored the wrong candidate.

In a dramatic turn of events during the adoption of written addresses yesterday, Council to PDP David Ombugadu, Kanu Agabi SAN has said INEC reportedly accepted wrongdoing, acknowledging that both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Sule were also shortchanged during the March 18 governorship election, shedding light on their contribution to the incorrect declaration of the winner.

In the words of Agabi, council of the PDP Emmanuel David Ombugadu, he said INEC failed to defend his victory as they cast their claims on the ambiguity of collated figures while ignoring INEC records arguing that their client was also rigged of their votes by INEC at other polling units different from the ones under contention by the petitioners.

“With INEC concluding their final address on a quote “what is good for the goose is good for the gander,”

To this, Counsel to the Petitioners opined that the INEC is positioning to be both “goose and gander.”

The petitioners are challenging the results of several electoral wards, including Gayam, Ciroma, Azara, Kanje/Abuni, Ashige, and more, citing inflation of votes in favor of the 2nd and 3rd respondents, as well as wrongful vote cancellations. To support their case, the petitioners presented evidence from all agents in the disputed wards and copies of Form EC8A (Polling Unit Results) obtained from INEC, as well as duplicate copies issued to party agents.

Based on the polling unit results before the tribunal, Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu emerges as the victor in the last gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State. The petitioners argue that the Form EC8B, D, and E presented by the respondents differ from the foundational sources of election data, including Form EC8A series, BVAS Machines Reports, and CTC IRev Portal Reports.

According to sources, the ongoing controversy raises significant questions about the integrity of the election process in Nasarawa State, as the tribunal continues to assess the evidence presented by both parties members of the public are waiting for the verdict of the Tribunal.