Racing Genk technical director, Dimitri De Condé has lauded Paul Onuachu for his great service to the club.

The Nigeria international ended his association with Racing Genk on transfer deadline day in January by putting pen to paper on a three years and five months contract with Southampton.

But he has yet to hit the ground running at The Saints, failing to score in his four Premier League matches and remained rooted to the bench on Saturday as the South Coast club grinded out a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Onuachu scored goals for fun at Racing Genk, with 85 in 134 appearances while providing ten assists.

De Condé highlighted that the FC Ebedei product is still topping the Belgian Pro League goalscoring charts despite his transfer to Southampton and limited game time in the first two months of the 2022-2023 season.

In quotes relayed by Voetbalnieuws, De Condé said on Racing Genk’s club channels: “Paul is a phenomenon. Not only now, also last year. He is still at the top of the scoring charts for a reason.

“And then you can’t forget that he didn’t play for the first two months. He has given our club a lot. You can’t do without that.

“KRC Genk, however, is more than just Paul Onuachu. That is clearly visible. In the past we have seen the same with Ito and Pozuelo. When they left, other guys stepped up.”

Racing Genk agreed to terminate Onuachu’s contract before its expiration for a transfer fee of €18 million plus €3 million in bonuses.