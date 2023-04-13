One of the finest officers that the Nigerian Army has ever produced happens to be publicity-shy. He is one man who believes in the maxim that action should speak louder than words, and so he diligently goes about his work in his trademark quiet manner, helping Nigeria record unprecedented exploits in its national security agenda.

I have had the misfortune of having two of my biological children kidnapped at different times in the past four years. So, when it comes to matters of national security or lack of it, I am the proverbial man who wears the shoe and knows where it pinches.

In a little over 40 days, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to be sworn into office and become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. Without doubt, one of the main issues on the front burner of the incoming administration is national security.

President Buhari has tried his best, even though there are Nigerians who will argue to the contrary since there are still major security matters yet to be fully resolved. But then the reality the naysayers have failed to realize is that security is always a work in progress in all countries of the world. There is no country in the world that could be said to be totally secure and generally peaceful or without crime, however minimal.

Criminals find spaces even in the most secured countries of the world. It is the reason America was attacked on September 11, and it remains the very reason why the leading countries of the world earmark huge budgets to matters of security.

Today, this column is celebrating Major General Samuel Adebayo, the incumbent Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), a silent achiever whose patriotism and selflessness are topnotch. I bet that the majority of my readers have never even heard of the name. But it is not just because his job does not require too much publicity, the man himself is publicity-shy and is totally averse to the spotlight.

But this is not just about him. It is about the survival of the Nigerian nation, as it continues to face one form of internal security threat or the other. Incoming President Tinubu would surely need the very best to continue in office or even get elevated, and his best bet is to continue with those who are already on the ground who have proven themselves; who know about the current situation and the magic wand they have brought to bear in making Nigeria safer, even with its current security challenges. In other words, though there would always be the temptation to start on a clean slate, security must be an exception because we cannot at this crucial time allow the gap that the enemies will exploit if new helmsmen replace all the ones currently succeeding in their difficult jobs.

I stumbled on an article written by Andrew Eghosa, entitled Major General Samuel Adebayo: the dedicated security chief winning the war against terror, which I produce herewith, because it represents most of what I believe and am absolutely sure of, about this unassuming general helping Nigeria become safer for all of us, its teeming citizens. The article goes as follows:

He is tough, he is dedicated, he is utterly uncompromising in the war against terrorism, armed banditry, separatism, kidnappings, militancy and all other anti-social crimes that threaten the peace, unity, stability and tranquility of his beloved nation. He is no other eminent personality than Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, who has brought his wealth of knowledge, invaluable experience and technical expertise to bear in decimating criminal networks, neutralising their dastardly perpetrators while making large swaths of the nation safe again for peaceful abode and commercial enterprise.

Indeed as a trailblasing Chief of Staff at the Nigerian Corps of Military Intelligence (NAIC), later Director of Military Intelligence, then Chief of Military Intelligence, Nigerian Army and Director of Operations of the Defence Intelligence Agency before his top appointment as DIA boss, a resolute Major General Samuel Adebayo has deployed a vast array of modern technological tools of intelligence gathering, processing and application which greatly assisted in the destruction of Boko Haram terrorist cells and hideouts as well as numerous armed bandit camps in the North West and North Central parts of the country.

Major General Adebayo’s methodical, tactical and strategic approach to counter-insurgency operations is the stuff of legend and is deeply admired and emulated both within and outside the nation’s shores.

The tenacious DIA supremo strenuously gathers critical Intel, data and crucial info on the subject matter and diligently ensures that they are accurate to the letter before taking surgical action in order to minimize collateral damage to innocent residents. However, those who are culpable or allied to criminal perpetrators always bear the full brunt of Major General Adebayo’s counter-terrorist response, no more no less. Crucially many a repentant terrorist/bandit have toed the law abiding path as a result of the efficacy and ruthless efficiency of the CDI’s dismantling of terrorist networks and their fellow travellers.

Indeed Major General Adebayo has repositioned and recalibrated the DIA in order to more credibly deliver on its onerous mandate to provide an efficient system of obtaining military intelligence for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence, promote Nigeria’s Defence Policy, enhance military cooperation with other countries, protect the lives of Nigerian citizens, and maintain the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The policy reforms have largely succeeded because the DIA boss ensures that all and sundry in the agency fully understand and wholeheartedly subscribe to the DIA’s inalienable mission which is tied to the indivisibility, indestructibility and indissolubility of the Nigerian nation. Apart from policy decisions, the DIA helmsman has also invested in the welfare and well-being of the Agency’s staff in order to further boost their overall morale and productivity and has been severally commended by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

For instance, at the commissioning of the DIA Housing Estate at Idu-Karmo in December last year, President Muhammadu Buhari hailed the accomplishments of Major General Adebayo thus: “This commissioning ceremony further avails another opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the competence, commitment and achievements of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s giant strides achieved across the nation.”

As far as the deeply patriotic Major-General Adebayo is concerned, Nigeria’s existence as a corporate entity is settled and not open for negotiation. QED. Having set terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other assorted criminal cohorts on the run, scattered and seriously depleted, the DIA supremo continues to soldier on until his dearly beloved nation is totally rid of terrorist deviants and their acolytes wherever they may be ensconced.

This is indeed the undiluted vision and untrammelled mission of the tough, resolute, courage and utterly uncompromising Major General Samuel Adebayo which can be summarised thus: ‘No Retreat, No Surrender Until Total Victory is Achieved’.

To God be the glory.