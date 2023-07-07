From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Renowned business development coach and gender advocate, Dr. Doris Ochei, has called for increased gender equality, and increased representation of women in leadership positions in Nigeria.

She cited Sheryl Sandberg, an American technology executive and philanthropist, as an example of an empowered woman who has succeeded despite societal expectations.

Sandberg’s journey and achievements, according to her, serve as valuable lessons for women of all ages and social statuses. She added that women contribute significantly to the growth and development of society…

She emphasised the importance of appreciation, support, and understanding in creating gender harmony and equality. She also highlighted the accomplishments of notable Nigerian women in public service and calls for continued efforts toward recognition and equality.

Ochei enjoined men and women to unite and work together for an inclusive society that values everyone, regardless of gender or social status. She thanked men, who support inclusion and gender equality and encouraged women to rise above obstacles and strive for their goals. Women, she said, have valuable contributions to make and should not be excluded from politics and public life.

She also expressed her admiration for Sheryl Sandberg and other accomplished women, who have broken barriers and achieved success. She urged women to draw inspiration from these examples and strive for their own goals.

Ochei also highlighted the achievements of several notable Nigerian women in public service and called for continued efforts toward equality and recognition. She expresss gratitude to men who support inclusion and encourage further collaboration.

Her words: “I must say that over the years, we have had women of impact, especially in public service in Nigeria. Names that readily come to mind are uncontestable and far too many to be exhausted in one single opinion piece.

“But we remember Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, who functioned as the 10th Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives; Amina Jane Mohammed, the British Nigerian diplomat who currently serves as Deputy Secretary-General at the United Nations; Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, the great jurist who became Nigeria’s first Female Chief Justice; Zulu Sofola, Africa’s first female professor of Theatre Arts and Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, an extraordinary woman who died so that we can live. Adadevoh’s courageous intervention significantly addressed the broader spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria.

“There are also Nike Akande, Nigeria’s first female Minister of Industry; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the International Development Expert and Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO; Dora Akunyili, the patriot who fought tirelessly to reduce counterfeit drugs in Nigeria; Osonye Tess Onwueme, scholar, playwright, poet and gender advocate and Oby Ezekwesili, an International Policy Expert and former Minister of Education.”

Ochei, in an optimistic tone, noted that progress has been made but there is still room for improvement. She, however, encourages women to rise above obstacles and pursue their goals, while also calling for unity and collaboration between men and women in the pursuit of an inclusive society.