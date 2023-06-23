From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Friday took over office with a promise to discharge his duties with fairness and consolidate on the legacies of his predecessors.

Lagbaja, has also promised to build a proficient and professional Nigeria Army and reward hard work.

The new army boss said this when he took over command from his predecessor, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at a handing and taking over ceremony held at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

“I promise that I shall discharge my responsibilities as COAS with fairness,merit and hard work shall be dully rewarded while appropriate measures taken to bring back in line anyone that errs”.

Gen Lagbaja, while thanking God and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his appointment, said “Today history has made it my turn to be the one the almighty God has favoured to receive the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian Army.

He said “It is the aspiration of every combatant NA officer to one day become the COAS but today God made it what it is as Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya my leader,my boss takes a bow from office as the 22nd COAS.

Lagbaja, while commending his predecessor for the giant strides he recorded during his tenure in office, said “You will all agree with me that in the past 25months of his leadership, the NA has witnessed a milestone transformation. We’ve seen unprecedented procurement of equipment and prudent management of human and material resources of the NA.

“In his time,the country began to reap the dividends of the cumulative efforts of his and his predecessors regime”.

The army Chief while noting that the leadership style of General Faruk Yahaya led to terrorists surrendering in droves like never before, said “Currently we are witnessing more than ever before massive surrender by repentant insurgents in the North East in a manner that beats the expectation of any observer local and international”.

While thanking Gen Yahaya, for mentoring and empowering his military career, the COAS, said

“There is no doubt that the experience and exposure garnered under you will help in the discharge of my duties as the chief of army staff therefore,as you transit into retirement on this glorious day. I wish to assure you that I shall do everything within my power to improve on your legacy of a proficient, effective and admirable Nigerian Army”.

Earlier in his address, the former chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who said he was leaving the Nigerian Army better than he met it, noted that the Nigerian Army made remarkable successes in the fight against insecurity.

He said “our adversaries are in disarray across all theatres of operations”

He charging officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute, apolitical and professional in the discharge of their duties just as he urged them to support the new Chief to achieve a nation free of internal threats for citizens to go about their legitimate duties.