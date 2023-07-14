From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed commander Army Headquarters Garrison(AHQG), Major General Koko Isoni has assumed office. Until his appointment, Major General Isoni was Deputy Theater Commander Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation HADIN KAI. He took over from his predecessor Major General Kabiru Garba.

At a Handing and Taking Over ceremony held at the AHQ Gar Conference room, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja, the former Commander, while commending officers and soldiers for their support, loyalty and commitment during his tenure, urged them to extend same to his successor and continue to work as a team to achieve the objectives of the garrison.

In his address, the new commander, Commander, while thanking his predecessor for a job well done, promised to consolidate on his legacies, and solicited for the support of officers and soldiers to maintain the standards of the garrison.

Highlights of the event were signing of handing and taking over note, decoration of the new Commander with AHQ Gar Insignia, hoisting of new command flag at the quarter guard to simplify a new era