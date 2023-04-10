From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Deputy President of the present Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has urged the Senator-elect for Delta central senatorial district, Ede Dafinone, to brace up for the task of adequate representation.

Omo-Agege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and outgoing senator, spent two terms at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

He would be replaced by fellow party man, Dafinone, who was declared winner of the Delta central senatorial election held on February 25, 2023.

Omo-Agege in a message of felicitation to Dafinone on his birth anniversary, described the Senator-elect as the symbol of a new Delta State in his ability to confront and defeat the old order.

According to the message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, Dafinone has the dogged spirit, inventiveness and drive needed to build a new Delta.

“As a chartered accountant of international repute, Chief Ede Dafinone humbled himself and carried on with his great father’s call to service. Chief David Dafinone, his father, was a second republic distinguished Senator and raised a Guinness Book of Records recognized family of accountants, lived a life of service.

“When a son holds aloft the lofty ideal of service, he is a pride not only to his family but to the society. The Senator-elect has become a symbol of what any individual, society or nation can achieve even in the face of enormous forces that stunt development,” Omo-Agege stated.

He said by defeating the ruling party in Delta State to emerge Senator-elect, “Ede Dafinone proved that our fight to wrestle the state from the hands of forces of retrogression can be won.

“I am proud to be a brother, friend and associate of a man with such vision and drive. I am confident that when he is inaugurated into the National Assembly, Nigerians will see a man bubbling with ideas on making the nation greater.”

Omo-Agege urged him to gear up for the tasks ahead which “goes beyond revving up the law making machinery in Abuja, but also being part of building a new Delta State.”